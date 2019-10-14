Best local food and drink at Autumn fair

A popular festival that brings together local food, drink and craft exhibitors in a stunning setting takes place this weekend.

The Autumn Festival at Burton Agnes Hall provides a jolly weekend of shopping, feasting and festivities in and around the Elizabethan family home.

During this weekend (Saturday and Sunday 19 and 20 October), the festival will offer delicious local food and locally crafted beer, cider and gin – to enjoy at the festival or take home for later – and a carefully selected band of stallholders offering their unique, hand crafted gifts and crafts.

Amongst other events, there will be live music, art and craft demos, garden tours exploring the autumnal walled garden, and seasonal nature walks to inspire children.

A vintage fair organ will billow tunes to entertain browsing visitors, traditional street performances include sword dancing and Morris dancing, and the Elizabethan house will be open to explore, with Christmas craft demonstrations taking place.

Immediately following the Autumn Festival, throughout the half-term break, Burton Agnes Hall dares visitors of all ages to follow a spooky woodland trail.

Clues will be hidden amongst dramatic, imaginative Halloween scenes crafted amongst creaking trees and rustling bushes, making for a fun and eerie wander.

Simon Cunliffe-Lister, of Burton Agnes Hall, said: “May I extend the warmest possible welcome to our abundant celebration of this glorious autumn season.

“We’re proud to host such a special collection of stallholders and exhibitors, and I look forward to starting my Christmas shopping during the weekend.”

Visit www.burtonagnes.com to find out more about forthcoming events.