Bessingby Roads will be closed next month to allow new pole installation by BT
Traffic measures are set to be implemented along the entire length of Brick Kiln Balk and part of Main Street, Bessingby from Tuesday, October 12. The road will be closed to allow for a new pole installation for BT and the work is expected to be completed within three days.
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 3:15 pm
The diversion route will be signed at the time of closure. The road will be closed to all traffic, but access will be maintained for emergency vehicles and residents.