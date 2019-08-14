Benidorm writer Derren Little's sitcom Scarborough to premiere in the town - here's your chance to get tickets

The new BBC One comedy set in Scarborough is to have its world premiere in the town.

Written and directed by Benidorm creator Derren Litten, Scarborough is filmed our seaside town and follows the lives and loves of a handful of residents, who are bonded by family, friendship and their love of karaoke.

Comedian Jason Manford and former Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley lead the cast of the six-part series, alongside Stephanie Cole, Steve Edge and Maggie Ollerenshaw.

The first two episodes of Scarborough will be shown for the first time at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough on Thursday September 5.

There will be matinee at 2.30pm and an evening screenings at 7.45pm.

Both screenings will be followed by a question and answer session with series creator Derren Litten, chaired by BBC Look North’s Peter Levy.

Cast members from the show will also join the question and answer session after the evening screening.

Tickets are available to members of the public through a ballot via the BBC Shows and Tours website from 11am today: http://www.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/shows/scarborough_5sept19

Derren Litten, writer and director of Scarborough, said: “I am so excited the good people of Scarborough are going to have the chance to see our new show first! It’s a world exclusive and just a little thank you from us for letting us film in your beautiful town.”

In Scarborough, Mike and Karen are nearly-40-somethings who are giving their relationship another go five years after they split. The two were always meant to be together, but Mike’s ambition to become a professional singer meant he was never at home

Now in his late 30s, Mike has realised what’s actually important to him – he’s given up life on the road to come back to Scarborough and give their relationship another go.

Between the local salon Geraldine’s’ and favourite karaoke hot spot The Good Ship there’s never a dull day in the town. But will the course of true love run smoothly for the couple second time around, or will the trials and tribulations of their lives get in the way?

Scarborough is a BBC Studios comedy production for BBC One, directed by Derren Litten and produced by Gill Isles.

Further information is available here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/mediacentre/latestnews/2019/scarborough

For more information, T&Cs and to enter the ticket ballot for the premiere, go to: http://www.bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/shows/scarborough_5sept19

The ticket ballot will close at 10pm on Sunday August 18, and you can apply for a maximum of two tickets. Tickets will be allocated via a random draw.