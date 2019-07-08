Bench seat dedicated to former Bridlington councillor

An outdoor bench seat at Bridlington Conservative Club has been dedicated to long serving Councillor, Richard Harrap, who died suddenly in May.

Richard, a former Mayor of the town, was a member at the Conservative Club, on Tennyson Avenue, and his favourite outdoor bench has now been named in his honour by members of the Club.

The outdoor bench seat at Bridlington Conservative Club

Bridlington’s MP Sir Greg Knight said: ‘Richard was a tireless worker for the town and was well respected across the political spectrum.

"When relaxing, he used to love sitting outside at the club where he would greet passers-by.

"He would be deeply touched that the club has decided to dedicate the bench in his honour."