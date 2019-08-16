BBC sitcom Scarborough: Most premiere tickets will be for residents - here's how to apply

Most of the public tickets for the premiere screenings of the new BBC One sitcom called Scarborough will go to the town's residents.

Written and directed by Benidorm creator Derren Litten, Scarborough was largely filmed in the town earlier this year, including around the seafront and Peasholm Park.

Jason Manford takes a break from filming on Sandside

Comedian Jason Manford and former Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley lead the cast of the six-part series.

The first two episodes of Scarborough will be shown for the first time at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough on Thursday September 5.

There will be matinee (2.30pm) and evening (7.15pm) screenings, both followed by a Q&A with series creator Derren Litten, chaired by BBC Look North’s Peter Levy.

Cast members from the show will also join the Q&A after the evening screening.

Setting up at Pacittos.

Tickets are available to members of the public through a ballot. Tickets will be allocated via random draw with 60% of the tickets going to Scarborough postcodes YO11, YO12 and YO13.

Thirty per cent will go to remaining YO postcodes, and 10% going to the rest of the UK.

The ticket ballot will close at 10pm on Sunday August 18, and people can apply for a maximum of two tickets. They will be allocated through a random draw. Minimum age is 16.

You can apply for a maximum of two tickets per screening (matinee and evening) and if you are successful in the random draw you will only receive tickets for one showing.

The ballot website also states: "Tickets are strictly non-transferable. Photographic proof of ID must be shown. If you cannot provide this proof you will be refused entry. If your photo ID does not match the name on the ticket you will not be admitted. If you request two tickets because you are taking a guest along, that person will only be allowed in if they are accompanied by you."

Derren Litten, writer and director of Scarborough, said: “I am so excited the good people of Scarborough are going to have the chance to see our new show first.

"It’s a world exclusive and just a little thank you from us for letting us film in your beautiful town.”

For more information and to enter the ticket ballot for the premiere, visit HERE.

To see photos from the sitcom's filming, see HERE. And read HERE for everything you need to know about the sitcom.