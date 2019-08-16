BBC's Scarborough sitcom - all you need to know about the Jason Manford comedy from the creators of Benidorm

Scarborough is set to receive national attention when a new BBC sitcom based on the town, and largely filmed in it, is screened.

What is it?

The title image

The series, of six episodes, is set in the North Yorkshire town and follows the lives of Scarborough residents who are bonded by family, friendship and their love of karaoke.

Mike and Karen are almost 40 and giving their relationship another go, five years after they split.

The pair were always meant to be together, but Mike’s ambition to become a professional entertainer meant that he was never at home.

Now in his late 30s, Mike has realised what’s actually important to him and he’s given up life on the road to come back to Scarborough and give their relationship another go.

Photos from the filming: see HERE

Who stars in it?

Comedian and actor Jason Manford, Catherine Tyldesley (Coronation Street), Stephanie Cole (Still Open All Hours, Coronation Street), Maggie Ollerenshaw (Last of the Summer Wine, Still Open All Hours), Steve Edge (Phoenix Nights, Benidorm), Claire Sweeney (Brookside), Harriet Webb (Edge Of Heaven, White Gold) and Gina Fillingham (National Treasure, Kiri).

What parts of Scarborough will I see?

Filming took place in several locations, including Sandside, an amusement arcade, Luna Park, Pacittos, Peasholm Park, and various other places. The Newcastle Packet pub was transformed into 'The Good Ship'.

Who has made it?

It was written and directed by Derren Litten, award-winning creator of hit series Benidorm.

Made for BBC Studios comedy production for BBC One, it was produced by Gill Isles.

The series was commissioned by Shane Allen, Controller of BBC Comedy, and Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content.

It was made with the help of Screen Yorkshire.

When is it on TV?

No release date has been confirmed, though it is thought that the show will air in early autumn.

Where's the premiere?

At Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre - two screenings on Thursday September 5.

What have people said about it?

At the start of filming in April this year, Litten said: “Even though I’ve stuck close to themes I clearly love (the seaside, pubs and karaoke!), Scarborough is unlike anything I’ve written before.

"I’m genuinely flattered by the calibre of actors my scripts have attracted and I can’t wait for BBC audiences to get caught up in the laughter, love and intrigue I’ve created all set against the backdrop of this beautiful North Yorkshire fishing town.”