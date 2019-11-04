Bag containing drugs and cash found in Bridlington

A bag containing drugs and cash has been handed into police in Bridlington.

A member of the public who discovered the bag containing "street deals of cannabis and cash" passed it onto police on Saturday.

A Humberside Police spokesperson said: "Good news story - bag found by member of the public has been handed into the police which has found to contain street deals of cannabis and cash.

"More drugs taken off the streets of Bridlington. Please contact the Communities team if you have any information."