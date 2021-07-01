Award-winning printmaker and photographer is showcasing her work at Burton Agnes Hall

Cyanotype is an historic photographic process that doesn’t use a camera and was used to create architectural blueprints. Jill Welham uses use it to create unique and original images of botanical specimens.

Jill Welham’s cyanotype prints will hang in the Garden Gallery on the first floor at the stately home until Saturday, July 31. This exhibition was postponed last year due to Covid-19

Cyanotype is an historic photographic process that doesn’t use a camera and was used to create architectural blueprints. Jill uses use it to create unique and original images of botanical specimens.

She said: “I’m pleased to say that the exhibition has now finally opened and will be open to the public.”

A Burton Agnes Hall spokesman said: “We love the inventiveness of Jill’s method (she plays with additives such as vinegar and soap suds to achieve subtle effects); the poetry of her compositions, which are often striking single flower or leaf silhouettes; and the colours that come through from the plant matter as if by magic: the boldest blues often undercut with soft grey-green and purple shades.

“I hope that you’ll be able to visit us to enjoy Jill’s extraordinary body of work from this project.”