ArtWaves Spin Off event to be held at The Spa later this month

The ArtWaves Spin Off event will be held at The Spa on Saturday, August 21.

Following the successful online version of the popular event in March the team were keen to ensure all the original elements of the programme could be included and the concept of a spin off event was created to showcase those pieces that couldn’t work on a digital platform.

This one day event will feature six artists and artworks in a vibrant display to see a taste of the festival return to the coast and inspire creativity once again.

Artist Gemma Wood is bringing a playful and interactive neon installation, The Happiness Sum. By following Jeremy Bentham’s set of measures participants can explore the activity to see if in our fast-paced society, we are maximising our happiness potential!

Brave attendees can uncover the creatures that have taken root in the Bridlington Spa Gallery, lurking in flight cases on the walls and floors.

The Unnameables installation is a sight to be seen from artist Hannah Moulds.

Justin Burns, through his piece Cold Reality is exploring urgent and current environmental themes through a bold and quirky installation that will make attendees look twice.

Walk into the mind of artist Frankie Curtis and see her tiny doodle den brought to life with just a sharpie for something a little different.

Contemporary artist Michael Borkowsky adapted for Artwaves 2021 with a live stream for the online event, creating tailor made perfumes on a live stream but he’s packing up his perfume cabinet and bringing it to Bridlington for your perusal, a perfume stall full of stories; inspired by you.

Finally, the festival is thrilled to be welcoming the larger than life puppets of Hull Carnival Arts bringing colour, excitement and music in a visual spectacular of giant puppet proportions.