Artist’s goal to support Bridlington Town FC through sale of his Seasiders prints

Watercolour artist Andrew Storrie with the Bridlington Town inspired print.

Andrew Storrie has taken inspiration from his recent trips to Queensgate to create a painting, which is now available in a run of prints.

A percentage of each sale of the print purchased through the club shop will go directly to the football club.

Bridlington Town’s chairman Pete Smurthwaite has purchased the original painting, entitled Seasiders.

Bridlington Town's chairman Pete Smurthwaite has purchased the original painting, entitled Seasiders.

Mr Storrie said: “During lockdown one of the things that we were able to do for a short period was attend local football and I’ve enjoyed attending games at Bridlington Town for the first time.

“Therefore, I decided to paint a matchday experience and have been delighted with the feedback from everyone who has seen the painting.”

Mr Storrie, who now lives in Boynton, studied art at Bradford college and was elected a member of the British Watercolour Society and twice selected a prize winner by the Dalesman magazine for the artist whose paintings best reflect the Dales way of life.

Pre Covid, Mr Storrie was regularly exhibiting his work in the local area and is looking forward to being able to showcase his work once more and has a Christmas exhibition booked in at Bridlington Spa from December 12, 2021 until January 3, 2022.

He is also hoping to restart his popular watercolour classes which are suitable for all abilities in September.