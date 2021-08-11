Art exhibition sales will help Flamborough RNLI

Julie Thompson is showcasing more than 95 different pieces of artwork to view including include local scenes, original artwork and prints.

Flamborough RNLI will receive 10% of any sales of the artwork from the exhibition. The studio is an authentic fisherman’s outbuilding in the village where donkeys would have carried fish in baskets from north or south landing in Flamborough.

Julie said: “The venue is now a lovely work space where I explore my creativity. I trained as a surface pattern designer and have exhibited my artwork for more than 20 years now.

