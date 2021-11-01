Archers’ fun shoot celebrates Halloween

The Archers of Bridlington and Burton Agnes line up for a photograph during the Halloween Shoot event at the weekend.

Unfortunately it was curtailed due to torrential rain.

However, many members dressed up in Halloween outfits while the targets were also themed for the occasion.

Club coach Dave Hunt said: “Winners on the day were presented with their medals by Charlotte (a spider) who was also celebrating her birthday.

“Juniors: first place went to Cole, second place to Tiler and third place to Charlotte. Seniors: First place went to Kim, second place to James and third place to Jayne and Colin.

“The best costume of the day, as voted by all members, went to Karen H.