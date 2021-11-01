Archers’ fun shoot celebrates Halloween
The Archers of Bridlington and Burton Agnes held a special Halloween shoot at the weekend.
Unfortunately it was curtailed due to torrential rain.
However, many members dressed up in Halloween outfits while the targets were also themed for the occasion.
Club coach Dave Hunt said: “Winners on the day were presented with their medals by Charlotte (a spider) who was also celebrating her birthday.
“Juniors: first place went to Cole, second place to Tiler and third place to Charlotte. Seniors: First place went to Kim, second place to James and third place to Jayne and Colin.
“The best costume of the day, as voted by all members, went to Karen H.
“Almost all of the members and future members were in attendance, which is in itself a fantastic result for the club.”