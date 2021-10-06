Application to turn former West Hill Community Centre into a cafe is recommended for approval

The former West Hill Community Centre on Bessingby Gate.

The plan to convert the former West Hill Community Centre is expected to be approved by East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Eastern Area Planning Sub-Committee next Monday (October 11).

The proposal, submitted by The Cakery Bakery, will see the venue at 33 Bessingby Gate used as a coffee and cake shop while providing light breakfast and lunches.

The change of use relates to the ground floor of the building only with the upper floors continuing to provide residential accommodation.

The venue at Bessingby Gate.

The building forms part of a row of mixed use premises including a newsagents, convenience store, hairdressers and Fish and Chip shop.

Bridlington Town Council recommended to the committee that the application should be approved.

The sub-committee is expected to give the cafe plan the green light, subject to a number of conditions, including the following open hours:

9am to 5pm on Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm on Saturdays, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays and Bank/Public Holidays.

A report to the committee said: “Planning Permission was granted in 2002 for the change of use of an existing shop to a community centre and the premises have operated in this capacity until its closure several months ago.

“Since its closure as a community centre the site has remained vacant.