Appeal for coffee morning volunteers

Volunteers are needed to help run a vital service at the Station Medical Centre in Bridlington.

More helpers are needed for the popular Dome Coffee Morning which takes place on the last Friday of every month. People would help with serving tea/coffee, cakes and the tombola.

Long-term volunteer Jane Tye said: “Recently a number of helpers have had to drop out for family or health reasons. That’s why we’re asking the local community to help us keep this valuable service going by volunteering with us.”

Anyone interested can leave their details at the centre for the attention of Margaret Hygate.