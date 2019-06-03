Another land train arrives in Bridlington

There is a new look to some of the land trains taking passengers along Bridlington seafront this summer.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council says it continues to invest in the fleet of iconic and colourful vehicles which operate along the north side and south side.

This year, visitors will be able to travel behind a new locomotive, with three newly liveried carriages to match it. In addition, the complete train which was purchased last year from Torquay has been completely resprayed.

Cllr Shaun Horton, portfolio holder for tourism, culture and leisure, said: “We have again invested in refreshing our land train fleet this year , to ensure that they remain reliable and up to date, and able to carry the thousands of passengers for whom a trip on the land train is an essential part of any trip to the seaside.”

The fleet of four land trains run on the north promenade between East Riding Leisure Bridlington and Sewerby Hall and Gardens, linking Bridlington town centre with the summer car parks, and also on the south promenade, linking Bridlington Spa to the Park and Ride and South Cliff Holiday Park.