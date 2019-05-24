Another big Bridlington winner in the world of poker

Instead of frying chips, cafe-bar owner Richie Preston was counting his, after coming out on top in a poker competition which attracted more than 14,000 players.

He won more than £9,000 after holding his nerve in the Spring Championship of Online Poker, playing the finishing stages while he was sat at the bar at work.

It’s not quite the biggest win of his career but he said: “I’m on cloud nine.

“I don’t get the chance to play very often because I am stuck at work until late. Some games can go on until the early hours and I have to be in work again at 8am.

“To win $11,700 is not a bad amount to win considering it only cost me $11 to play and took me 16 hours and 20 minutes.

“I had to play day two at work. I was sat at the corner of the bar on my tablet. I started with 6.9million chips but lost a million in the first three or four hands.

“I waited until I felt comfortable and got a rough idea of what the other players were like.

“I have a knack of negotiating my way through a busy field, and obviously you need a bit of luck too. Playing online, you need to be patient.”

Richie, who owns Richie’s Cafe-Bar on South beach and is 50 this year, said he plans to spend some of his winnings on his daughter’s wedding next month.

He is also considering heading to Las Vegas alongside Bridlington’s most famous poker player John Hesp.

The pair are good friends and John shot to fame after winning big at the World Series of Poker in 2017.

John is heading back to play in the competiton later this summer, but Richie thinks works commitments might rule hime out.

“I do love to play live but we will just have to wait and see,” Richie added.