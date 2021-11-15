An Advent Fair will be held at Bridlington Priory later this month

Bridlington Priory church is set to host an Advent Fair on Sunday, November 28 from 12.30pm.

There will be crafts, homemade cakes, gifts, stalls and refreshments (tea, coffee, mince pies, mulled wine).

There will be a lantern procession from the Old Town to the Priory from 5pm and a service of music and readings for Advent at 5.30pm. Entry is free.