“An Actor’s Life For Me” event at Bridlington Priory Church Rooms raises for Equity’s Performers’ Benevolent Fund
Actor John D Slater has thanked everyone who supported the successful “An Actor’s Life For Me” event which was held at Bridlington Priory Church Rooms in Bridlington’s Old Town.
The sum raised on the night for Equity’s Performers’ Benevolent Fund was £200.
The show, presented by Bijou Producations, saw Mr Slater celebrate 50-plus years of treading the boards.
Bridlington Town Mayor Liam Dealtry is pictured presenting the £200 to Equity’s regional organiser Dominic Bascombe, who is accepted it on behalf of the benevolent fund.
In the background is Mr Slater who delivered the performance.
He said the show is now available to groups and organisations in the Bridlington and district area.