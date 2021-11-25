“An Actor’s Life For Me” event at Bridlington Priory Church Rooms raises for Equity’s Performers’ Benevolent Fund

Bridlington Town Mayor Liam Dealtry is pictured presenting £200 to Equity’s regional organiser Dominic Bascombe. In the background is John D Slater who delivered the performance.

Actor John D Slater has thanked everyone who supported the successful “An Actor’s Life For Me” event which was held at Bridlington Priory Church Rooms in Bridlington’s Old Town.

The sum raised on the night for Equity’s Performers’ Benevolent Fund was £200.

The show, presented by Bijou Producations, saw Mr Slater celebrate 50-plus years of treading the boards.

