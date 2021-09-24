Almost 600 residents turn out to vote for 12 new Lords Feoffees Assistants – see the election results here

The election to select 12 new Assistants took place at The Bayle.

The election took place yesterday (Thursday, September 23) at The Bayle in Bridlington’s Old Town.

Figures show that 598 people turned out to choose their favourite candidate with 2,402 votes cast between 11am and 7pm.

Residents who are freeholders or long leaseholders within the Bridlington boundary were entitled to vote for their preferred candidate and could vote for one or more candidates.

The winning candidates, who will now serve as Assistants are: Martyn Coltman (255 votes); Liam Dealtry (235); Andrew Smith (232); Gill E Andrews (195), Larry Dixon (156), Rachel Lowe (138), Steve Stanton (137), Joy Verda (122), Ross Gunning (98), Carole French (98), Terry Dixon (96), and Phyllis Foster (93).