All England Theatre Festival English Final groups set to star at Bridlington Spa

The best four theatre groups are coming to the Spa for the English Final.

For the last six months, amateur drama groups throughout England have been competing for a place in this prestigious event.

The Northern and Central Area winners will perform at the 2.30pm Saturday matinee while the 7pm evening session hosts the victors of the Western and Eastern Areas.

A spokesman for the event said: “Both sessions will be judged by Chris Jaeger, chair of the Guild of Drama Adjudicators, with the winner being announced at the conclusion of the evening performances.

“If you want to see the best that amateur theatre can offer – and see if you agree with the adjudicator – come along to the Spa.”