Age UK Shop in Bridlington looking to attract new volunteers as it launches recruitment programme

The Age UK shop in Bridlington.

The store is hoping local residents will join its team and do something very worthwhile with their spare time.

The charity said volunteers will gain experience regarding customer service, processing, stock control and merchandising, and will be presenting people with certificates to prove they have these new skills.

Shop manager Angie Rowlands said the shop is currently working with Centre Employment Advisors to support this new initiative.

Angie said: “We are looking for people within our local community that would be interested in joining our amazing team.

“Whether you are currently unemployed and looking for work or retired and have spare time on your hands, we have a place here for you.

“Becoming part of a team here is doing something worthwhile with your time.

“We have an excellent track record of encouraging individuals to gain skills and improve their confidence with the hope that they are able to secure permanent employment.

“I can guarantee those who join us will gain new skills and could earn certificates which may help those hunting for a new job.

“We are also able to accommodate young adults working through a Duke of Edinburgh Award.

“Why not call in and have a chat with when you have a free minute. You can be a part of something that really makes a difference.”