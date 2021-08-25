Afternoon tea plan at Burton Fleming green
Members of St Cuthbert’s Church in Burton Fleming have planned an event for this coming weekend.
They are hosting an Afternoon Tea at Burton Fleming Village Green on the Bank Holiday Monday (August 30) and are inviting people to come along and enjoy the fare on offer.
The event takes place between 1.30pm and 4pm.
One of the organisers said: “There will be tea and coffee with delicious cakes and scones.
“There’s also fresh fruit and vegetables and various stalls and competitions – something for all the family.”