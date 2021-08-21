Adventures on high seas charted in new book by Carnaby author

Arthur Godfrey is pictured on his 33ft yacht Alison near Portugal.

Arthur Godfrey, who moved to the area when he was just two, attended Moorfield School, then Carnaby School, and finally St George’s (now Headlands School).

In his new book, entitled Under and Over the Waves, Mr Godfrey charts his many adventures travelling thousands of miles across the globe on his yacht.

He said: “During a year’s sabbatical from East Yorkshire Council , I sailed my 33ft yacht Alison across the Atlantic and back. Following early retirement in 1991 I sailed Alison to the Mediterranean, visiting Portugal, Spain, Italy, Greece and Turkey with my wife.

“In later years I visited France, the Balearics, Morocco and the Canary Islands sailing tens of thousands of miles, until ill health forced me ashore in my mid seventies.

“I only have a few copies of the book left, they retail at £12 and UK postage is £2.20. I wrote it for family and close friends, not as a commercial venture.”

Mr Godfrey taught at Filey School until 1975, when he left to become a diver on North Sea oil rigs having been an amateur diver for many years.

During that period he had explored many local shipwrecks, resulting in two books – “Shipwrecks of the Yorkshire Coast” and “Dive Yorkshire”.

After his rig days he returned to teaching technical subjects, first at Headlands School and then at the East Yorkshire College, where he also taught seamanship skills, theory and practice.”