Active Coast events during October half term in Bridlington

As children begin their half term break, Active Coast have set up a range of activities to join in over the October half term.

On Monday, October 28, there will be a chance to enjoy the autumn woodland of Danes Dyke and join in with one of Active Coast’s favourite Coastal Explorer sessions - Danes Dyke Hike and Firelight with James Brunt.

Children, aged five and over, can take part in bushcraft, woodland art and marshmallows on the fire, from 10am until 3pm. Booking is required at Bridlington Spa.

On Tuesday, October 29, join Active Coast at Sewerby Hall and Gardens for Pumpkin Carving and Hallowe’en Crafts from 1pm until 3pm, for ages six plus.

Tuesday will also provide the last All Ride Open Day of the season - drop in anytime from 11am till 3pm. All Ride is an adapted cycling scheme for ages five plus, with a wide range of adapted bikes available for various disabilities, and including standard bikes for family/carers too.

On Thursday, October 31, there will be a chance to join the Hallowe’en fun at Sewerby Hall and Gardens.

The daytime fun will be in the form of Witch Crafts and Potion Making between 11.30am and 3pm, a chance to mix potions and decorate Hallowe’en biscuits.

The evening of Hallowe’en will see a Halloween Night Time Spooktacular from 4.30pm to 8.30pm, featuring a Rusticus Ghost hunting adventure, Active Coast crafts, and Responsible Fishing spooky way markers.

The crazy hapless professor will be on the hunt for ghosts, but the spooks and spectres are playing tricks on him. Help him make sense of his latest ghost-detecting invention and have fun making mischief in the woods, with a whole array of ghostly characters.

This will be an outdoor performance walk, with games and activities, lasting approximately 45 minutes. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Participants should bring a torch, as the woodland will be dark in areas, and dress appropriately for the weather. Spooky lighting will help guide the adventure.

In The Clock Tower Café, from 5pm, there will be a chance to create Hallowe’en dream catchers, torches and lanterns to guide visitors through the spooky woodland walk, or light the way home. The Rusticus Ghost-hunting Adventure will take place at 4.30pm, 6pm and 7.30pm.

Tickets for Halloween events can be booked at the Welcome Centre, for £5 with one free adult when accompanying a paid-for child.

The ‘Cover the Coast’ programme will come to an end for 2019 with its Wilderness Navigation on Friday, November 1, from 10am until 12 noon. This will be an opportunity to enjoy Danes Dyke nature reserve and learn how to navigate without a map or compass, using nature. Booking is required at Bridlington Spa.

Half term will end with the Sewerby parkrun, and a chance to join in their anniversary celebrations. The event will have been up and ‘running’ for eight years, so Saturday, November 2 will feature a 5k parkrun from 9am and a chance to meet the team of volunteers.

Participants can enjoy a free tea or coffee in the Orangery after the event. New participants must register by Friday evening.