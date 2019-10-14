A tour through history of Yorkshire’s seaside resorts with author John Heywood at Bridlington Library

Writer and historian John Heywood will be at Bridlington Central Library this afternoon to talk about his book, ‘Beside the Seaside’, a history of Yorkshire’s seaside resorts.

The event from 2pm-4pm, will be a tour down Yorkshire’s beautiful East Coast and through history.

The library will also have a special exhibition called ‘Beautiful Bricks’, telling the story of how the North Promenades in Bridlington were refurbished in the early 1990s. The exhibition was produced in partnership with retired architect Chris Walden and explores the work behind the 1993 to 1995 Bridlington North Foreshores Reconstruction Project, including how it won the National Brick Award. It also looks at the history of promenades in the town.

Librarian Sarah Hutchinson said: “John’s talk should be a fascinating afternoon for everyone who loves the Yorkshire coast, and the exhibition, which is on now in Bridlington Local Studies Library, is well worth a look, marking the best part of 30 years since the North Promenade work was carried out.”

Admission is free to the event.