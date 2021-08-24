A Thousand Ships heading to the Spa as part of The Odyssey project

‘A Thousand Ships’ will be at Bridlington Spa from Tuesday, September 7 to Tuesday, September 14 between 10am and 4pm.

The project, which is free to attend, which is coming to Bridlington Spa from Tuesday, September 7 to Tuesday, September 14, will represent the fleet of a thousand ships that sailed to reclaim her – a powerful scene that will be brought to life in current day by a collective artwork featuring colourful paper ships, folded by members of the public.

The inspiration behind the community-based art project comes from the famous quote by Christopher Marlowe: ‘Helen of Troy – the face that launched a thousand ships’ which saw Helen’s tragic love affair with Paris of Troy set in motion the conflict that caused the Trojan wars.

A spokesman said: “The collaborative project has so far seen more than 150 families and individuals from up and down the Yorkshire Coast get involved with more expected between now and the launch.

“The paper ships are all made on specially printed origami paper created by artists based on the Yorkshire Coast.

“Each image is inspired by the coast and can be folded in different ways to produce a range of completed ships.”

The project is funded by the Yorkshire Coast BID.