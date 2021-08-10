Lucy Purnell and Christina Rumbelow, both 18, pictured celebrating their outstanding A Level results following completion of their studies on Scarborough TEC's new Crime & Society Academy.

Lucy Purnell and Christina Rumbelow, both 18, studied on Scarborough TEC's new Crime & Society Academy, and have achieved results that will now see them both pursuing their dream careers at university.

Lucy, who hopes to become a Psychiatrist in the Armed Forces, achieved Bs in A Level Sociology, A Level Psychology and the Level 3 Applied Certificate in Criminology.

She said: "I feel just brilliant and absolutely shocked. Scarborough TEC has a really nice atmosphere and the staff and students really respect each other.

"I'm going to Manchester Metropolitan University to study Psychology and Sociology and it's all thanks to the team of tutors at Scarborough TEC. They have supported me and challenged me to help me get these incredible results."

Fellow Crime & Society student, Christina Rumbelow, is now going to Teesside University to study Psychology after achieving an A in A Level Psychology, A in A Level Sociology and B in the Applied Certificate in Criminology.