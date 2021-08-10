A Levels bring success for Scarborough TEC students
Students from Scarborough TEC are celebrating their A Level results successes today as the first cohort of Crime & Society students collected their results along with those who have studies for vocational and technical qualifications at Level 3.
Lucy Purnell and Christina Rumbelow, both 18, studied on Scarborough TEC's new Crime & Society Academy, and have achieved results that will now see them both pursuing their dream careers at university.
Lucy, who hopes to become a Psychiatrist in the Armed Forces, achieved Bs in A Level Sociology, A Level Psychology and the Level 3 Applied Certificate in Criminology.
She said: "I feel just brilliant and absolutely shocked. Scarborough TEC has a really nice atmosphere and the staff and students really respect each other.
"I'm going to Manchester Metropolitan University to study Psychology and Sociology and it's all thanks to the team of tutors at Scarborough TEC. They have supported me and challenged me to help me get these incredible results."
Fellow Crime & Society student, Christina Rumbelow, is now going to Teesside University to study Psychology after achieving an A in A Level Psychology, A in A Level Sociology and B in the Applied Certificate in Criminology.
Christina, who hopes to become a Criminal Psychologist, said: "I'm really happy with my results! I was confident that I'd do well because I felt very prepared. I've really enjoyed my time as a student at Scarborough TEC, it's very different from school and there is a great atmosphere and everyone is really supportive."