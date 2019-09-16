'A dream come true' for Bridlington boy after receiving football shirt at Liverpool game

A 12-year-old Bridlington boy received a special birthday present at a football match on Saturday.

Billy Ripley, attended the Liverpool versus Newcastle game at Anfield as part of his 13th birthday present celebrations.

Photos courtesy of Andy Ripley

The Liverpool fan was lucky enough to receive his favourite player Sadio Mane's shirt after the game which ended 3-1.

Billy's dad, Andy Ripley, said: "We went to the game which was a treat for his birthday. We were sat front row of the stand so we were real close.

"He had made his sign saying ‘Its my birthday! Please can I have your shirt?' and during warm up he had held to his sign and shouted ‘Mane’ - and he replied saying 'I will'."

He said Headlands School pupil was "panicking for the whole match if he would remember to come over at the end of the game."

Photos courtesy of Andy Ripley

Andy added: "At the end of the game he was at the other side of the pitch and he jogged over to us, gave Billy the shirt and said 'happy birthday mate'."

Billy commented that it was "awesome" and "couldn't believe it - it's the best birthday present ever."

Billy's mum, Kirsty Ripley, said: "I am so happy for him, to get a shirt from his favourite player in the world is a dream come true! The best 13th birthday present ever!"

She added: "He is a keen football player himself playing for Bridlington Rangers and East Riding.

Photos courtesy of Andy Ripley

"It was only last week he was in the Headlands team who won the schools league for East Riding Schools. He has supported Liverpool from being very young.

He had made his sign but really hadn’t expected one."

Billy will celebrate his 13th birthday on September 22.