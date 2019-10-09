41,000 Bridlington patients now have access to digital healthcare

As of this week, everyone registered with a GP practice in Bridlington now has free access to video consultations for the first time on the NHS.

The six practices in the town, which make up Bridlington Primary Care Network (PCN) are partnering with the UK’s leading online GP consultation service, Push Doctor, to offer video

consultations to patients.

The 41,000 patients can now decide whether they would like to see a GP in person or via Push Doctor’s online consultation platform.

It is hoped to lift the burden off local surgeries by cutting waiting times, helping them adapt to the changing requirements and expectations of patients such as extended hours.

In Bridlington, the online GP consultation service has been rolled out at the following practices: Practice One, PracticeTwo, Practice Three, Field House Surgery, Manor House Surgery and Wold’s View Surgery.

Dr Zoe Norris, Clinical Director of Bridlington Primary Care Network, said: “This is great news for the people of Bridlington. The new GP contract means we need to offer patients appointments in evenings or at weekends, and Push Doctor has worked really hard to understand what Bridlington patients need and are helping to support our local practices.

"The availability of online consultations, in addition to the more traditional face to face appointments we offer with a range of healthcare professionals, means our patients have more choice and improved access to their healthcare. This also helps reduce the strain on practice-based GPs.”

The launch sees Push Doctor’s services now available to over 2.2 million NHS patients across England in areas including the North West, Yorkshire, the Midlands, London and the

South East.

Dr Dan Bunstone, Chief Medical Officer at Push Doctor, said: “Push Doctor is proud to be a partner to the NHS and UK healthcare system – we’re all working towards the same goal of delivering outstanding care.

“Digital health is the future of healthcare and it’s available right now to millions of people throughout the UK. Push Doctor is already live in a number of NHS surgeries across the North, Midlands, London and South East.

“Through this partnership we can helps local GP practices adapt to the changing requirements and expectations of your patients, meet extended hours obligations and lessen the strain on your GPs.”

GP practices across the UK have been partnering with Push Doctor since a roll-out in September 2018 and has found that:

- 87 per cent of patients made same day appointments

- Over 60 per cent of the appointments were seen within five minutes

- Nearly 80 per cent of the video consultations did not require a follow up appointment

- Only 5.8 per cent of patients went to their GP surgery within five days of a video consultation

- Anxiety and depression were the biggest diagnosis outside general enquiries, test results and advice for males and females