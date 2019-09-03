£3.8million project for new look town centre seafront in Bridlington

Work to transform the town centre seafront of Bridlington has started.

The circa £3.8million project, from the corner of Prince Street/Garrison Street to the area directly in front of East Riding Leisure Bridlington, will include the renewal of paving, street furniture and lighting.

Artist impressions of how the town centre seafront works will improve Garrison Square

The aim of the project is to revitalise the public realm to help attract visitors to the town, whatever the season.

Councillor Chris Matthews, cabinet portfolio holder for strategic management at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “This council is committed to investing in Bridlington, whether that is in new infrastructure or in initiatives that support the health and wellbeing of residents or boost the local economy.

“This project will help create a public space that residents can be proud of and that make a positive impression on visitors, which is vitally important in supporting the town’s tourism industry.

“When we went out to public consultation on our proposals for the town centre seafront, we received overwhelmingly positive feedback and I am looking forward to this scheme completing in summer 2020.”

Artist impressions of how the town centre seafront works will improve Regent Gardens

The project is the next stage in Bridlington’s ongoing regeneration and, when complete, will complement other works that have already taken place in the town, including Bridlington Integrated Transport Plan Phase 2 (BridITP2) and the new linear park along the Gypsey Race. Work to improve the plaza in front of the town’s train station also started recently.

The scheme is part funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund - £309,000 for works to Garrison Square as part of the Townscape Heritage Project – and £2million from the Government’s Local Growth Fund, awarded by York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Enterprise Partnership (YNYER LEP).

David Dickson, chair of YNYER LEP’s Infrastructure and Joint Assets Board, said: “The Bridlington Town Centre Seafront project is a prime example of the York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Enterprise Partnership’s drive to breathe life into towns so they remain places that people want to live in, locate their businesses and visit.

"The project is a true testament of community commitment, coming together to propel their town into becoming something special within the region. Supporting the enterprise partnership’s ethos and promise of Good Growth in Distinctive Places.”

Artist impressions of how the town centre seafront works will improve Crescent Gardens

The town centre seafront works are being undertaken by the council’s contractor NMCN and have been programmed to take place, in large part, outside the busy summer season.

The work will be undertaken in phases in order to minimise disruption and access to premises will be maintained at all times.