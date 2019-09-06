£3.2m extra tax cash for council

The East Riding of Yorkshire Council brought in £3.2 million more in council tax during the first three months of this year than the year before, new figures reveal.

Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government data shows the council received £61.41 million in council tax between April and June this year. This was £3.2 million more than the same time last year, a rise of 5.5%.

However, the East Riding of Yorkshire Council said the extra funds should not be classed as a windfall as any tax increases are carefully planned to deal with the demands on its services.

Councils across England took in £9.07 billion through council tax in the three months to June – an increase of more than £486 million on last year.

On top of council tax, local authorities also receive funding through central government grants to help them run public services.

But a new parliamentary report from the Housing, Communities and Local Government Select Committee has warned that significant cuts to this government funding has left councils with no choice but to cut back on services.

The report said: “Local government has coped with a prolonged period of real-terms spending reduction which is without parallel in modern times.

“The current uncertainty for local government and the lack of funding for services must be addressed as a matter of urgency.”

A spokesman for East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “There is no windfall – council tax increases are only made as part of a careful financial planning process, against a background of rising demands for essential services and reductions in Government funding.

“The statistics quoted show the amount collected in a quarter, so could vary from the previous year as a result of collection rates, and include precepts for police, fire authority and parishes.”