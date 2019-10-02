250 residents contest council tax bills cost

More the east Riding of Yorkshire residents are contesting their council tax bills, figures reveal.

Think tank Resolution Foundation slammed the “deeply regressive” council tax system, and said it was unsurprising so many people across England and Wales are disputing their costs.

The East Riding of Yorkshire Council received 250 challenges from residents over their tax bill in 2018-19, according to figures from the Valuation Office Agency. That’s an increase from 210 the previous year.

A total of 230 complaints, including some that were carried over from previous years, resulted in a reduction in tax bills during the course of the year, while 160 were unchanged.

Across England and Wales, 36,950 households mounted challenges against their bills, 15,200 of which were requests for a property’s band to be reviewed.

Adam Corlett, senior economic analyst at the Resolution Foundation, said: “Council tax is an extremely poorly designed tax so it’s understandable that so many people are making challenges to it.”

Band D households in the east Riding of Yorkshire, the most common tax band, saw their council tax rise by 4% in April. The latest rise brought the Band D bill to £1,808, compared with £1,737 last year.

The Local Government Association said at the time that many councils feel they have “little choice” but to raise tax this year, to try and protect their local services from ongoing funding pressures.

A Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government spokeswomen said: “Council tax is essential for public services, so everyone who is eligible should pay their fair share.

“There is a wide range of discounts and exemptions, and local council tax reduction schemes are available in every area to provide support to those with lower incomes.

“Individual authorities decide what level of council tax to set, reflecting the service needs of each area and a predictable source of funding for local authorities to enable them to deliver vital services for local people.”