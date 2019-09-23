150 firms in area fail on hygiene standards

More than 150 businesses that handle food in the East Riding are failing to meet hygiene standards, new data reveals.

All food businesses are given a hygiene rating from zero to five, with a rating of at least three indicating they are broadly compliant with hygiene law.

There are 3,791 such establishments in the East Riding, according to the latest data from the Fodd Hygiene Standards Agency, which includes restaurants, shops and takeaways as well as food manufacturers and distributors.

Of these, 169 – 4% – had a hygiene rating of two or below as of 2018-19, meaning improvements are necessary.

Not all establishments will have been inspected during the course of the year.

Businesses are also given a risk ranking to determine how often they need to be assessed, based on factors such as the type of food being handled or the number of consumers potentially at risk.

As of March, there were four East Riding businesses placed in the most high-risk category – two of which had a hygiene rating of less than three.

Of all the businesses that did face an inspection or other form of assessment in 2018-19, 40 were subject to some kind of formal action from the council or courts.

This included:

○ 10 voluntary closures

○ 13 seizures of food not fit for consumption

○ 14 hygiene improvement notices

○ One suspension or revocation of licences

○ One prohibition order to close a business, stop it from carrying out a particular activity, or to ban the owner from operating a food business

○ One emergency prohibition notice immediately closing a business because of imminent risk to the public

Maria Jennings, director of regulatory compliance of the Food Standards Agency, said: “Local authorities are there to ensure that food businesses produce food that is safe and what it says it is.

“One of the FSA’s roles is to have oversight and assurance about their performance.”