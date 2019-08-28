100th birthday celebrations for Flora at Bridlington care home

Bridlington resident Flora Warner has celebrated her 100th birthday this week.

Flora, who is originally from Furnace, Argyll in Scotland, was born on August 25 1919 to parents Andrew and Flora Gardner.

Flora with her card from the Queen

Andrew Warner, Flora's only child, says that his mother has a "strong character" from training as a nurse throughout the war.

He added: "She trained as a nurse throughout the war in Glasgow and has since cared for many people throughout her life time.

"She had a long association with the Women's Institute and received many long service awards for her contributions."

Flora married her husband Peter Warner, who was in the forces, in 1943 and the pair moved to Flamborough in 1957.

Despite moving down south, Flora stayed true to her origins and maintained links with her many relatives in Scotland.

Remarkably Flora was independent until 98 and a half years old and lived in her home on Southsea Road, Flamborough, for 60 years.

Talking about the secret to reaching 100 years old, Andrew said that his mum "always says she eats a lot of fish which keeps her fit and well"

She has since moved into Foresters Lodge Care Home, on St. Johns Avenue, Bridlington, which Andrew says is "remarkable".

He added: "We would like to thank the staff at Foresters Lodge for their caring and professional service as well as their support. Mum probably wouldn't be here if it weren't for the team at the care home taking such great care of her on a day to day basis."

Flora is also a grandmother to two grandchildren and great grandmother to four great grandchildren.

She has celebrated her special birthday surrounded by family members, friends, residents and staff at the home.