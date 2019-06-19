10 things a new article by The Telegraph has said about Bridlington

A national newspaper has visited Bridlington for a travel feature - and written a glowing report about the town's seaside nostalgia.

The Telegraph has published a piece on its website this week which piles praise on Bridlington's charm - and urged people to consider a visit to the East Coast.

Writer Charlotte Johnstone said she was impressed with the promenades, Sewerby Hall, the Old Town and the old-fashioned appeal of the resort.

It comes on the back of a report by consumer group Which, which branded Bridlington one of the worst seaside resorts in Britain.

But local tourism chiefs will be hoping this positive review will help to redress the balance ahead of what it is hoped will be a busy summer season.

Here are 10 of the things The Telegraph says about Bridlington.

* Tacky, faded, but still bags of fun – why this Yorkshire seaside town is ready for a comeback

* Bridlington – or Brid – is the big bag-for-life of fun. The whole package.

* If you were brought up on seasides as a child, this is the nostalgia you’ve been craving.

* Every era seems to have made its mark here.

* There is no doubt that some serious investment is needed to keep this characterful seaside town in the pink

* Yes, Bridlington is riotously tacky – but that is just part of what makes it fun.

* The faded frontier is a fighter that has survived the boom and bust of seaside tourism over the ages.

* Come rain or shine, summer or winter, Brid is an asset to the east coast.

* By the looks of things, it’s gearing up for a pretty busy summer

* Get over there and experience the charm of this underrated town for yourself.