People urged to join National Elf Service campaign

Patients and visitors to Bridlington Hospital are being urged to watch out for an invasion of Christmas Elves.

Staff at Bridlington Hospital will be joining the ‘National Elf Service’ on Friday 14 December, hoping to emulate Santa’s little helpers to raise money to improve the experience of everyone who uses or visits the hospital.

Junior sister Cathy Emanuel said: “No one wants to be in hospital over Christmas and we want to make a difference to all those patients who might end up in a hospital bed instead of at home with their families.

“Anyone can join the National Elf Service to raise funds, it could be as simple as doing a festive bake sale with friends and colleagues. Visit www.york.nhs.uk/elf or call 01723 236210 to request a free fundraising pack.”