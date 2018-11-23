Paul puts bounce into his Children In Need fund-raising

Every year, he puts on an eye-catching costume and gets on the train to work - ready to tackle a day of challenge dreamt up by his colleagues.

In previous years, Paul Robinson has made his commute from Bridlington to Beverley dressed as a smurf and the Pink Panther, but this year he boarded the train dressed as Tigger.

Paul works at Millers Day Services in Beverley

His efforts raised more than £700 for Children In Need.

Paul sad: “It was brilliant day raising the money and I completed all the challenges as tigger at Millers. The station staff and passengers were supportive on the train.

“The conductor who had his photo taken with me on Tuesday didn’t recognise me on Wednesday when I was not in my costume, even though it took two days for the face paint to come off properly.”