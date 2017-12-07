Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott gig information

Bridlington Spa has issued security information and other advice for music fans attending tomorrow night's gig.

It says: Bridlington Spa does not recognise or endorse the secondary market for ticket sales. If you are buying tickets on internet auction sites or from ticket sellers outside the venue you run the risk of getting invalid or fake tickets.

We are unable to reprint tickets that have been lost, damaged or left at home.

Very cold weather has been forecast for tomorrow evening. The venue will not open to customers until 7pm and a queue will likely form outside. We recommend wearing warm clothes but bear in mind that the inside of the venue, once the concert starts, will be extremely warm. A cloakroom will be operating for you to check your coats into.

Security checks and searches will be considerably more rigorous before, during and after the event and we advise customers that this may result in delays getting into the building. We reserve the right to refuse admission to any ticketholder not prepared to accept the following:

Whilst we are happy for you to bring mobile phones with you please do not bring iPads, tablets, large cameras or any other large technology. We will not be able to allow you in with these items and we will not store them in the cloakroom for you.

Any coats, jackets or similar will need to be taken off before passing through security. These garments will be checked separately and thoroughly.

If you bring a bag then please make it the smallest bag you can get away with. It will be thoroughly checked on entry.

We will refuse any attempt to bring food, drink, confectionery or any fluids (including aerosols) into the venue. Such items will be confiscated and disposed of.

Persons not holding a ticket will not be allowed into the venue. Ticket collections will be located close by but not in the venue.

We will not provide toilet facilities between 4pm and the venue reopening for the concert to anyone. Once open for the concert, toilet facilities will be available to security checked ticketholders only.

Alternative toilet facilities are located on South Cliff Gardens on the Harbour Top.

Family members or friends arriving at the end of the concert to collect concert-goers will be required to wait outside regardless of the weather and will not be permitted to enter the venue. No ticketholder will be permitted to re-enter the venue once they have left.

We realise that these precautions may be seen as onerous but customer safety is our utmost priority at all times and we will make no adjustments to the above during the current period of heightened security.

If you have any questions or concerns then please contact the venue on Thursday on (01262) 678258 option 3.