This guide also shows how much it costs to leave your car there, so you can work out which works out the most convenient for you and your wallet. On-street parking is also available but much of the town centre has a one-hour restriction.

1. Palace Car Park The medium-stay car park off Quay Road charges 1 per hour, up to a maximum of 4 for four hours. Overnight parking between 8pm and 8am is 1.40. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Beck Hill car park Operated by the Lords Feoffees, charges are 1 for two hours and 1.50 for three hours, Monday to Saturday. On Sundays and Bank Holidays it is 1 for two hours and 50p for each additional hour. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Promenade This privately-run car park charges 1.40 per hour, up to 9.80 for seven hours. The all-day parking rate is 12. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Flamborough Road At this small car park, hidden away behind the Beaconsfield pub, you will pay 60p for the first hour, 1.40 for two hours, 2.20 for three hours and 2.90 for all day parking. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more