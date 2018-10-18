Paramedic praises Bridlington chippy which gave free tea and coffee to emergency services

They won the title for the best fish and chips in Bridlington, and now Ward's have won the hearts of the emergency services.

While dozens of firefighters tackled a huge blaze at the Londesborough Hotel yesterday, staff from the seafront chippy gave free cups of tea and coffee to them, and the police officers and paramedics on duty at the scene.

It comes days after McDonald's in York apologised for declining to give refreshments to crews battling a fire at B&M Bargains.

Ward's actions promoted paramedic Mark Davies to write on social media praising their generosity.

Mark posted on Facebook: "Despite the recent bad press for McDonald's in York following the decision to deny Ambulance, Fire and Police crews the option of a free hot drink whilst attending a fire at B&M that lasted 10 hours, I felt it necessary to applaud Ward's Fish and Chips in Bridlington.

"Across all the services in attendance at a hotel fire, I can approximate roughly 60 men and women working to protect the public and deal with the fire in a safe and timely manner. The ladies working on shift today, whilst serving customers, offered every member of the services as much free tea and coffee as they wanted.

"I'm not saying we should be entitled to any free drinks and McDonald's decision to deny crews a freebie is completely up to them - and before anybody starts we as two ambulance crews had already visited a coffee shop close to the scene to obtain refreshments and paid full rate.

"I just believe that businesses such as these, small local business earning an honest living, providing the public with good quality food in a level five food prep area, deserve some recognition.

"Unlike the huge multi-national food chain that members of the services visit every day up and down the country, making ridiculous profits.

"Thank you Ward's, you have a customer for life in me."