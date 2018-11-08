Pair of rescued Labradors deserve loving home

After having read the Free Press (1 November) regarding the appalling and cruel treatment of those two female Labradors Penny and Zoe, no one should be allowed to keep dogs, cats, rabbits or any animal for that matter if they’re cruel to them.

I’m so please that these two female Labradors are recovered and back in great health etc, and I am sure that right now they could do with a new loving, warm welcoming home to go to and I hope they do eventually get one soon, they deserve it and they deserved to be loved and happy.

My wife and I currently live in an old maisonette here in the old town, so we’re not really allowed to keep pets here at all. Besides that it would indeed be most unfair and indeed cruel and we’ve no spacious room and we’ve no garden nor a lawn etc.

Let’s hope they get the nice new loving home and new loving caring family they deserve.

Julian Priestley

High Street

Bridlington