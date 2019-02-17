Paintings bring area to life

The beautiful light and colour of the East Yorkshire Coast has been brought to life in a new exhibition.

Artist Christopher Heald’s work, on show in The Carriage House at Burton Constable Hall until Thursday 4 April, features scenes from Spurn Point to Bempton, Filey and beyond.

Mr Heald has created this series of paintings in the past six months especially for the show. He said: “The East Yorkshire coast has been such an inspiration for my work, the landscape is so varied and gives me lots to contend with.

“Above all, I’m interested in colour, how the light and atmosphere create those colours, and give a landscape it’s life.

“I’m very proud to be exhibiting these paintings at Burton Constable Hall.

“It’s a lovely space in beautiful surroundings.”