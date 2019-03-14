Packed programme of Easter activities

Lots of Easter family fun has been planned at Burton Constable Hall.

Easter Bunny and Easter Egg Trails will be held from April 6 to April 22.

Families can search for the Easter Bunnies in the grounds around the hall and in the stables to find all the letters to spell the hidden words and look for eggs within the hall itself.

There will be an Easter Petting Farm between April 13 and April 22 and a children’s hat competition between April 19 and April 22.

There will also be family storytelling sessions at the Carriage House.

Visit www.burtonconstable.com to find out more about the activities.