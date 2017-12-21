Our area’s Christmas Day and Boxing Day traditions

All you need to know about five festive favourites

The Christmas Day Dip. Blast Fitness is continuing the 51-year-old tradition, in memory of Warwick Connelly, and proceeds will go to the Alzheimer’s Society. Meet at the Expanse Hotel for 10am.

Dip For Heroes. Held on Boxing Day and started in 2014, this version raises money for military and veterans’ charities. The mayor will launch the dip at 10am near Richie’s Cafe Bar on the south side.

Flamborough Dip. Villagers also brave the icy waters, by heading to South Landing every year since 2009. It raises funds for the pre-school and starts at 10.45am on Boxing Day.

Boxing Day Sword Dancing in Flamborough. Times: Bempton (11:45am), Headlands Café, (12:20pm), Rose and Crown (1pm), Seabirds (1:45pm), Victoria Club (2:30pm) and Dog and Duck Square (3pm).

Festive rugby fixture. Every year on Boxing Day, Bridlington RUFC take on former colleagues in the form of The Exiles in the Bill Hutchinson memorial game. Kick off at Dukes Park is at 2pm.