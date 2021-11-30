The ‘Now and Then’ column with Aled Jones: The Alderson House site on South Marine Road

This sepia postcard features the former Burlington Convalescent Home.

Mr Jones collects vintage postcards of the Bridlington area and this week is sharing a sepia version of Burlington Convalescent Home along with a modern-day image of Alderson House.

Mr Jones said: “This week’s comparison of an historic vintage postcard with a modern photographic replication, focuses on the site of the former Burlington Convalescent Home, now Alderson House, South Marine Drive.

“The replication was taken in October 2020 and the old card post-markedly dates to the mid-fifties.

The modern-day image of Alderson House on South Marine Drive.

“It’s a lovely, rare example of an historic sepia postcard (apologies for the coffee stains – not mine) and is a cherished part of my growing collection.

“It was mailed to an address in Palmers Green, London N13, on 20th March 1956; the sender, Harold, proudly writes: ‘This is the place I am staying at for two weeks, everything lovely’.

“Sadly, I have been unable to find out much information about this tasteful and imposing building, either when it was built or indeed when it was demolished and the reason why.

“Can any knowledgeable Free Press readers enlighten me?

“One thing is clear, however – from studying the old photo the edifice is nothing if not highly pleasing to the eye with its myriad of Romanesque-style windows and turret-like design, and does not in the least bit appear dilapidated.

“Both private residences to the left and right are also of architectural importance.

“There is, in truth, a simple dignity and grace to the vanished building which must have contributed to the delight of staying in a place with such fine views of Neptune’s shimmering kingdom.

“My own humble opinion is that the building which eventually replaced it is far from being an architectural improvement and, if anything, is something of an eyesore by comparison.

“It certainly lacks the beauty and character of its predecessor and, indeed, describing it as conveying a kind of commercial ugliness would perhaps be too kind.

“Nevertheless, let it be said that both buildings have brought, over many decades, such joy and healing to thousands of people tired in mind and sick in body – a lovely testimony to the carers and staff who worked in them.