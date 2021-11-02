The Christ Church Bridlington Network column with Rev Oli Preston: Please remember people in our town who are struggling

Together we can rebuild, renew and restore our world.

We also take this time to remember those who are struggling and especially those who are living in food poverty, particularly because of recent changes to Universal Credits. We believe that there is hope in hard times, and that part of living out our faith in Jesus Christ means speaking out for justice – for climate justice, and for people in our town who are struggling.

Harvest celebrations in church gatherings across the Christ Church Bridlington Network looked a bit different this year.

As well as gathering in gifts of vegetables, packets and tins we have also started asking some big questions about what it means to be followers of Jesus in a time of local food poverty and global climate crisis.

Rev Oli Preston (Christ Church Bridlington Network).

For us as Christians, harvest is a time to give thanks for the good things that we have been given, and to share that goodness with others.

We give thanks to God for the goodness of the world around us, and recognise our connectedness to the land and to one another.

As we look around our town we see people who were already struggling to make ends meet being hit hard again by rising food prices and the drop in Universal Credits.

At our Re-Store food bank and support sessions we are already seeing the impact of this on the ground, with people contacting us to say that the drop in benefits means they can no longer afford to eat.

As we celebrate and are thankful for the goodness of creation we also look around our wider world, and recognise that we are living in a climate and ecological emergency.

This is not just a far away issue, but something that is impacting us here in the UK already and will continue to get worse – flooding, drought, and other unpredictable and extreme weather that makes life difficult for farmers (and all of us!).

We all breathe the same air and share this same beautiful, precious home.

Our Christian faith gives us Hope, even in hard times. Hope in the goodness of God and the gift of this good world, our shared home. The Bible says that ‘God so loved the world’, and we believe that God really does love the whole world! An important part of living out our faith is joining with God in showing love for the world: being those who take joyful responsibility for the good gift that we have been given, caring for our world and for each person – especially in times when life is hard.

We do this daily by sharing food and support with anyone who needs it, by holding our world and its people in prayer to God, and by using our voices to speak out for change where change is needed.