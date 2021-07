This photograph features Bridlington Sports College’s end of term prizegiving evening at the Bridlington Spa in 2013. A number of local organisations donated awards including Bridlington Lions and the Lords Feoffees. Photo by Paul Atkinson. (2013BridSchAwards-0014)

More winners at Bridlington Sports College’s end of term prizegiving evening at the Bridlington Spa in 2013. (2013BridSchAwards-0010)

Students show off their certificates at Bridlington Sports College’s end of term prizegiving evening in 2013. (2013BridSchAwards-0018)

Spotlight Theatre’s Summer Season Songs from the Shows cast in 2013. Do you recognise the people in the picture? (NBFP PA1328-6)

Spotlight Theatre members attend a dress rehearsal for the second summer show in 2013. (NBFP PA1328-21a)

Gable House Nursery children put on a Harvest Festival performance at the Salvation Army church in 2013. (NBFP PA1340-6)

Work in progress at Bempton Village Hall. Richard Burton, John Beales, Kath Lord, Roger Marriott, Maureen Burnell and Hayden Burnell. (NBFP PA1334-3b)

Mark Sedgwick, Mark Wiles, Steve Harrison and Angie Harrison during the Cornucopia at Burton Agnes Hall in 2013. (NDTP Cornucopia ps1340-7g)