A group of Headlands Year 11 students are pictured at the school’s prom in 2014. The event was held at Bridlington Links Golf Club. Do you recognise any of the people in the photograph? Photo by Paul Atkinson (NBFP 2014HeadlandsProm-0054)

The Quay Academy School Easter Egg Competition winners line up for the photographer in 2014. (NBFP PA1415-25)

Pupils show off their creative hats during Burlington Infant School’s Easter Bonnet Parade in 2014. (NBFP PA1415-20d)

This photograph was taken at the popular Flamborough Fun Dog Show, but in which year? (Flamborough fun dog show1)

Burlington Junior School pupils prepare to run the Sport Relief mile back in 2014. Photo by Paul Atkinson. (NBFP PA1412-13a)

Poet Jasmine Simms holds a workshop with New Pasture Lane pupils during the Bridlington Poetry Festival in 2014. (NBFP PA1424-22c)

Boynton School pupils are pictured during the Bridlington Poetry Festival at Sewerby Hall and Gardens in 2014. (NBFP PA1424-22b)

This photograph shows Bridlington Road Runners members at the Leven 10k event in 2014. (Leven 10k team)