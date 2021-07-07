Retro – a nostalgic look at Bridlington’s past: This week featuring Headlands and Flamborough Schools, Bridlington Road Runners, Flamborough Vikings and many more photos from 2013

Bridlington Road Runners takes part in Driffield Striders’ Mucky Duck race in 2013 – a 8.3 mile multi-terrain event. Do you recognise any of the people featured in the photograph? (ndtp-msh1321x66)

Flamborough Vikings U8s, winners of the Sporting Cup at Driffield FC Juniors’ Summer Football Festival in 2013. (ndtp-msh1323y211)

Candy floss is served to youngsters at Bempton School Fair in 2013. Photo taken by Roger Pattison. (NBFP ROG040743)

Olive Readman, Anne Downes and Margaret Thompson at the St Catherine’s stall during the Burton Agnes Gardeners Fair in 2013. (ps1324-3k)

Children from Flamborough School take part in the Tesco Fundraising Weekend in aid of Diabetes UK in 2013. (NBFP PA1324-1)

Youngsters pose for a photograph during the Burton Agnes Hall Easter Egg Hunt in 2013. (NBFP PA1314-4a)

Headlands School Sports Awards in 2013 – a gymnastics team is pictured with a trophy. (NBFP PA1317-8a)