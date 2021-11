This photograph was taken at Bridlington Rugby Club and features a group shot from the rugby school workshop with England sevens captain Rob Vickerman in 2014. Attendees are pictured with with coaches and sponsors. (NBFP PA1417-12a)

We love to hear your memories on the pictures we feature, including if you can put names to the faces.

We also love to see your nostalgia pictures that you would like to share with readers.

You can email them to [email protected]

The Creative Knitting and Crochet Club created a Tour De France display in the Old Parcels Office, Bridlington, in 2014. (NBFP PA1418-4)

Spotlight Theatre members get ready for one of their very popular shows with a dress rehearsal for the King and I in 2014. (NBFP PA1418-2d)

This photograph features the Crafty Companions group at Bempton and Buckton Community Village Hall in 2014. (NBFP PA1416-12d)

Employees from M&S Bridlington tackle litter on Sewerby Steps beach as part of the Big Beach Clean-up in 2014. (NBFP PA1418-1a)

A Headlands School girls rugby team is pictured in 2014. The girls finished the season second in the East Riding and third in Yorkshire. (NBFP PA1415-6f)

Isabelle Artley, Eliza Shaw, Dora Shaw, Helen Lount, Flo Shaw and Ryan Jones at the Flamborough Church Easter Flowers party in 2014. (NBFP PA1416-20a)

Bridlington Old Town Summer Festival in 2013 Incorporating the Town Crier competition. (NBFP PA1327-18q)